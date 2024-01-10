Jan 10, 2024 - Sports

5 reasons the Browns can win the Super Bowl

Myles Garrett of the Browns celebrates after a big play.

Flexing defensive muscle. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

Anyone who has seen "The Shawshank Redemption" remembers the quote, "Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things."

  • Just don't tell Browns fans that.

State of play: Though the Browns, who play the Texans on Saturday, aren't favored to make Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, don't count Cleveland out.

  • The Browns have these things on their side when it comes to being Super Bowl contenders:

🪄 Flacco magic

The intrigue: Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is one of just two starting quarterbacks in the AFC playoffs who have won a Super Bowl. The other is Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

  • Flacco is 10-5 in the playoffs during his career, including 5-0 in the wild card round.

🛑 Defense and rushing

The intrigue: If you can run the ball and play good defense, you can win in the postseason. It's how Flacco's Baltimore Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2012.

  • The Browns can run — 119 yards per game this season — and were No. 1 in the NFL in total defense.

✌️First-round rematch

The intrigue: The Browns have already beaten the Texans.

  • Houston's sensational rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud didn't play in the Dec. 24 game, but Flacco tore up the Texans' defense with 368 yards passing and three touchdowns.

🙌 Beating the AFC's best

The intrigue: The No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens are favored to come out of the AFC.

  • This season, the Ravens lost just two home games that likely MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson started. One was to the Browns in Week 10.

😎 Beating the NFC's best

The intrigue: The No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers are favored to make the Super Bowl out of the NFC.

  • Guess who beat the 49ers in Week 6? The Browns held San Francisco's offense to just 17 points.

The bottom line: Most people aren't picking the Browns to make it to the Super Bowl, much less win it.

  • 😉 But you must have hope.
