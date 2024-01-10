5 reasons the Browns can win the Super Bowl

Anyone who has seen "The Shawshank Redemption" remembers the quote, "Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things."

Just don't tell Browns fans that.

State of play: Though the Browns, who play the Texans on Saturday, aren't favored to make Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, don't count Cleveland out.

The Browns have these things on their side when it comes to being Super Bowl contenders:

🪄 Flacco magic

The intrigue: Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is one of just two starting quarterbacks in the AFC playoffs who have won a Super Bowl. The other is Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

Flacco is 10-5 in the playoffs during his career, including 5-0 in the wild card round.

🛑 Defense and rushing

The intrigue: If you can run the ball and play good defense, you can win in the postseason. It's how Flacco's Baltimore Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2012.

The Browns can run — 119 yards per game this season — and were No. 1 in the NFL in total defense.

✌️First-round rematch

The intrigue: The Browns have already beaten the Texans.

Houston's sensational rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud didn't play in the Dec. 24 game, but Flacco tore up the Texans' defense with 368 yards passing and three touchdowns.

🙌 Beating the AFC's best

The intrigue: The No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens are favored to come out of the AFC.

This season, the Ravens lost just two home games that likely MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson started. One was to the Browns in Week 10.

😎 Beating the NFC's best

The intrigue: The No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers are favored to make the Super Bowl out of the NFC.

Guess who beat the 49ers in Week 6? The Browns held San Francisco's offense to just 17 points.

The bottom line: Most people aren't picking the Browns to make it to the Super Bowl, much less win it.