Pointy View: Restaurants and recruits

Here are a few political tidbits that fell through the cracks this week. 💌 An open letter sent to local Democratic candidates urged caution and due diligence when selecting venues for political fundraisers. Why it matters: The letter said when Democratic candidates host events at venues owned by those who donate "copious amounts of cash" to Donald Trump and other Republicans, it demonstrates a "serious lapse of judgment and incongruent values."

Between the lines: Signed by the Stonewall (LGBTQ+) Dems, the Women's Caucus, the Progressive Caucus, the Young Dems, the Young Black Dems and others, the letter drew special attention to restaurants owned by Tony and Bobby George.

The letter was written after a number of judges and county prosecutor Michael O'Malley held fundraisers at the Georges' Barley House and Summer Place this fall.

👮‍♂️ In its ongoing efforts to increase recruitment to the Cleveland Division of Police, the city announced it would host an expedited hiring event next weekend (Dec. 15-17).

Applicants will be able to apply, complete a test, perform a physical fitness assessment and begin a background check to earn a pre-conditional offer within eight hours. The process ordinarily takes months.

Context: The division is still down at least 300 officers, and Mayor Justin Bibb has been scrambling to attract recruits.

What they're saying: "We need to think differently, minimize barriers to entry, and approach this situation with urgency," Bibb said in a statement.

In that vein, Cleveland City Council this week raised the maximum age for police cadets from 40 to 50.

🏅 Cleveland councilwoman Jasmin Santana received the Albert B. & Audrey G. Ratner Community Leader Award from Global Cleveland on Thursday.

Santana was recognized for her work convening local leaders and organizations to respond to a wave of refugees crossing the southern border.

Plus: Council president Blaine Griffin has been appointed chair of the National League of Cities' finance committee, which comes with a seat on the organization's board of directors.

🫑 Produce Perks return to the West Side Market this week.

What's happening: The program, which launched last year, provides coupons for families eligible for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) benefits.