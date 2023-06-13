Local nonprofits are bracing for what could be 1,400 or more arrivals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela in the coming year, on top of a continuing flood of refugees from Ukraine and elsewhere, which will strain local service providers.

Driving the news: The Biden administration last month lifted Title 42, a Trump-era policy that barred hundreds of thousands of immigrants from entering the U.S. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What they're saying: "What's coming is a tsunami," Max Rodas, director of the Nueva Luz Urban Resource Center, said last week at a meeting of more than 30 local political and nonprofit leaders.

State of play: Cleveland councilwoman Jasmin Santana convened the meeting to coordinate a comprehensive, citywide response.

By the numbers: From late 2021 through 2022, Cleveland welcomed roughly 800 refugees from Afghanistan and more than 4,000 from Ukraine.

That was a dramatic increase from the previous decade, when total new arrivals annually were generally well below 1,000.

Threat level: Santana, City Council's only Latina member, said she receives calls daily about new immigrants seeking housing, employment and other services, well beyond her personal capacity.

“This is a call to action," she said. "I hope this is the beginning of something huge and impactful. We know the need is great and the resources are limited."

💭 Sam's thought bubble: The meeting served foremost as an introduction for the area's nonprofits working in the space, from federally funded resettlement agencies to social service providers who work with refugees.

The clout was undeniable. County executive Chris Ronayne, five members of Cleveland City Council, senior members of Justin Bibb's administration and more than a dozen nonprofit executive directors attended.

What's next: Ronayne committed to working with the gathered leaders to launch an office of international services within the county government, which he pledged on the campaign trail last year.