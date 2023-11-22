Cleveland gets national attention as 2024 travel destination

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Next year is shaping up to be a banner year for Cleveland tourism. Driving the news: Both Travel & Leisure Magazine and The Points Guy included Cleveland in their annual lists highlighting places to travel in 2024.

Cleveland's position in the path of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse in April is the marquee reason to visit.

But major events throughout the year, like the NCAA Women's Final Four (April 5-7), the Pan-American Masters Games (July 12-21) and the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in November will bring thousands of visitors as well.

Why it matters: Tourism is an economic driver, as visitors spend money on local hotels, restaurants and shops. In 2022, according to Destination Cleveland, nearly 18 million visits contributed $6.4 billion in direct local spending.

What they're saying: "The year ahead has the Land set to shine," wrote Travel & Leisure, "thanks to national and international events, world-class cultural expansions, and the rebirth of historic hotels."

The write-up cited the expansion of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Karamu House and teased the newly renovated Renaissance Hotel on Public Square, which will reopen as the Hotel Cleveland next month.

Zoom out: In The Points Guy's worldwide list, Cleveland was included alongside other American cities — like San Antonio, Indianapolis and Buffalo — in the path of eclipse totality.

Yes, but: Those traveling to Cleveland by air will have to endure the indignities of Hopkins.

The latest: The Wall Street Journal published its 2023 airport rankings last week, and Cleveland fared poorly in the midsize category.

Though Hopkins maintains affordable domestic flights, it has one of the worst taxi-in times in the U.S. (nearly 8 minutes) and only 34 nonstop destinations.

🖼️ Sam's pick for tourists: The monthly Walk All Over Waterloo (first Fridays), Walkabout Tremont (second Fridays) and 78th Street Studios Third Friday (third Fridays) events are fabulous evening options to soak up local art and culture in Cleveland's neighborhoods.