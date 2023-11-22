Cleveland gets national attention as 2024 travel destination

But major events throughout the year, like the NCAA Women's Final Four (April 5-7), the Pan-American Masters Games (July 12-21) and the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in November will bring thousands of visitors as well.
Why it matters: Tourism is an economic driver, as visitors spend money on local hotels, restaurants and shops. In 2022, according to Destination Cleveland, nearly 18 million visits contributed $6.4 billion in direct local spending.
What they're saying: "The year ahead has the Land set to shine," wrote Travel & Leisure, "thanks to national and international events, world-class cultural expansions, and the rebirth of historic hotels."
The write-up cited the expansion of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Karamu House and teased the newly renovated Renaissance Hotel on Public Square, which will reopen as the Hotel Cleveland next month.
Zoom out: In The Points Guy's worldwide list, Cleveland was included alongside other American cities — like San Antonio, Indianapolis and Buffalo — in the path of eclipse totality.
Yes, but: Those traveling to Cleveland by air will have to endure the indignities of Hopkins.