Drake, J. Cole bringing 2024 tour to Cleveland

Big as the what? Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

One of the biggest tours of 2024 is coming to Cleveland. Driving the news: Rap stars Drake and J. Cole on Monday announced the "It's All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?"

The tour stops at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 24 and includes back-to-back nights in Columbus on Feb. 20 and 21.

The intrigue: It marks Drake's first concert in Northeast Ohio since the Club Paradise tour in 2012 and J. Cole's first stop here since performing at a Hillary Clinton campaign rally in 2016.

Between the lines: The duo's song "First Person Shooter," went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October.

The track tied Drake with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a solo male artist on the chart.

If you go: Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public at 11am Friday.

Zoom out: See all the tour dates and cities here.