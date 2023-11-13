Nov 13, 2023 - Music
Drake, J. Cole bringing 2024 tour to Cleveland
One of the biggest tours of 2024 is coming to Cleveland.
Driving the news: Rap stars Drake and J. Cole on Monday announced the "It's All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?"
- The tour stops at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 24 and includes back-to-back nights in Columbus on Feb. 20 and 21.
The intrigue: It marks Drake's first concert in Northeast Ohio since the Club Paradise tour in 2012 and J. Cole's first stop here since performing at a Hillary Clinton campaign rally in 2016.
Between the lines: The duo's song "First Person Shooter," went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October.
- The track tied Drake with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a solo male artist on the chart.
If you go: Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public at 11am Friday.
Zoom out: See all the tour dates and cities here.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.