7 Cleveland Halloween events for kids and adults

You don't have to wait until Tuesday to celebrate Halloween.

Why it matters: This weekend is loaded with fun costume parties, performances, bar crawls, and trick-or-treating for kids in Northeast Ohio.

What's happening: We picked seven of the many events worth checking out:

🍻 West 6th Street Bar Crawl

Details: The 20-something crowd will be in full monster-mash mode at the clubs lining West 6th Street, including Ivy, Velvet Dog, Rumor, and Barley House.

When: 6pm-11pm Friday and Saturday.

Cost: Tickets start at $30.

🍬 Trick-or-Treat Fest

Details: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's weekend-long Halloween celebration features 20 trick-or-treat stations, a dance party, costumed characters, train rides, and more.

When: 10am to 3pm Friday through Sunday.

Cost: Tickets are $9.

🐟 Pumpkins & Piranhas

Details: The Greater Cleveland Aquarium gets in on the holiday action with a celebration that includes Halloween decor, face painting, and underwater jack-o-lanterns.

When: 5pm-8pm Thursday through Monday.

Cost: Tickets are $19.95 for adults and $15.95 for kids.

🤘 Mushroomhead

Details: The horror-themed heavy metal band timed its 30th anniversary and hometown celebration at the Agora perfectly.

When: 7pm Saturday.

Cost: Tickets are available for $99.

🧛 Dracula: The Bloody Truth

Details: Three actors play 40 characters as Van Helsing tells the "true" tale of the most famous vampire of all time.

When: Showtimes vary from Friday through Nov. 5.

Cost: Tickets start at $20.

🥞 "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Drag Brunch

Details: Bottlehouse in Lakewood hosts a drag brunch with lip-syncing and dance moves centered around the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" franchise.

When: 10am Sunday.

Cost: Tickets start at $12.

🎻 Halloween Spooktacular

Details: The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra dresses in Halloween costumes at Mandel Concert Hall while performing chilling selections such as the "Imperial March" from "Star Wars."

When: 2pm Sunday.

Cost: Tickets start at $18.

