Cleveland can be a creepy place even when evil spirits aren't present.

Why it matters: The scare factor reaches new heights this time of year with more than two dozen haunted houses and spooky attractions either already active or opening in the coming weeks.

The intrigue: With so much to choose from, we've picked what we think are the five scariest haunted houses in Northeast Ohio.

Enter at your own risk:

🏢 Blood Prison

Details: Hard to beat an actual prison — the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield — where creepy inmates, clowns and deformed prison guards pop out of nowhere.

When: 7pm to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 7-10pm Sundays; Sept. 29 through Oct. 29.

Cost: Tickets start at $35.

🩸 Bloodview

Details: Professionally trained performers from the Legion of Terror improv troupe provide the jump-worthy scares at a venue on Towpath Road in Broadview Heights.

When: 8pm to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 8-10pm Sundays through Oct. 29.

Cost: $20.

🔪 Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse

Details: The 70,000-square-foot haunted house tells the story of the fictional Karver Meats, a family-owned business that opened in 1948 but closed after employees began mysteriously disappearing.

When: 7:30pm to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 4.

Cost: Tickets start at $30.

Yes, but: If you have kids and want something that won't give them nightmares, try HalloWeekends at Cedar Point through Oct. 29.

😱 Forest of Screams

Details: The former funeral home offers a haunted hayride, a walking trail and the extra-creepy Mortuary Haunted House at one location on Medina Road.

When: 7pm to midnight Fridays and Saturdays; 7 to 10pm Sundays through Nov. 5.

Cost: Tickets start at $32.

🧑‍🌾 Spooky Ranch

Details: The Spooky Ranch features five attractions, including a hayride, barn, saloon, zombie/clown room and an "Extreme Nightmares" facility that is not recommended for children, pregnant women or those with heart conditions.

When: 7-11:30pm Friday and Saturdays, 7-9:30pm Sundays through Oct. 31.

When: Tickets start at $25.

