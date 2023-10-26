Northeast Ohio Halloween decorations: Where to see the best displays
No matter where you are in Northeast Ohio, you don't have to travel far to feel the Halloween spirit.
Why it matters: Each year, dozens of houses in the area take center stage in their neighborhoods and on social media for their jaw-dropping light displays and creepy décor.
The intrigue: Perhaps topping the list for 2023 is a home in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood with a 12-foot skeleton dressed as local personal injury lawyer Tim Misny.
Meanwhile, there's plenty more eerie eye candy out there, including these five cool displays:
Details: The elaborate display at the corner of Tacoma Avenue and East 30th Street in Lorain offers something unique each year.
- For 2023, it's a haunted Browns tailgate bus driven by skeletons to a Dawg Pound tailgate.
Details: The fictional cemetery pops up every year at 1172 Oakland Ave. in Akron and resembles something out of "The Walking Dead" or Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video.
- It features several animatronic figures with creepy voices that put Vincent Price to shame.
Details: The Meister family home at 305 Abels Ave. in Painesville takes its digitally operated decor to the next level.
- The display has a corresponding audio show that plays through speakers and a radio transmitter on 99.9 FM.
Details: The annual display at 126 Edgefield Drive in Elyria is a showcase of homemade artwork and animatronics.
- We can't decide what's scarier: the massive werewolf or the larger-than-life sibling spiders.
Details: The well-known house at 1177 Giesse Drive in Mayfield Heights takes its cues from classic zombie films.
- The house incorporates live actors for brave trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.
For more: Northeast Ohio Family Fun has a list of more than 50 "Must-See Halloween Yard Displays."
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.