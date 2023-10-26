Northeast Ohio Halloween decorations: Where to see the best displays

Share on email (opens in new window)

No matter where you are in Northeast Ohio, you don't have to travel far to feel the Halloween spirit.

Why it matters: Each year, dozens of houses in the area take center stage in their neighborhoods and on social media for their jaw-dropping light displays and creepy décor.

The intrigue: Perhaps topping the list for 2023 is a home in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood with a 12-foot skeleton dressed as local personal injury lawyer Tim Misny.

Meanwhile, there's plenty more eerie eye candy out there, including these five cool displays:

🚌 Spooktacular on Tacoma

Details: The elaborate display at the corner of Tacoma Avenue and East 30th Street in Lorain offers something unique each year.

For 2023, it's a haunted Browns tailgate bus driven by skeletons to a Dawg Pound tailgate.

😱 North Hill Cemetery

Details: The fictional cemetery pops up every year at 1172 Oakland Ave. in Akron and resembles something out of "The Walking Dead" or Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video.

It features several animatronic figures with creepy voices that put Vincent Price to shame.

🩻 Meister House

Details: The Meister family home at 305 Abels Ave. in Painesville takes its digitally operated decor to the next level.

The display has a corresponding audio show that plays through speakers and a radio transmitter on 99.9 FM.

🕷️ Halloween Hollow

Details: The annual display at 126 Edgefield Drive in Elyria is a showcase of homemade artwork and animatronics.

We can't decide what's scarier: the massive werewolf or the larger-than-life sibling spiders.

🧟 Horvat's Halloween

Details: The well-known house at 1177 Giesse Drive in Mayfield Heights takes its cues from classic zombie films.

The house incorporates live actors for brave trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

For more: Northeast Ohio Family Fun has a list of more than 50 "Must-See Halloween Yard Displays."