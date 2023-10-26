Oct 26, 2023 - Things to Do

Northeast Ohio Halloween decorations: Where to see the best displays

No matter where you are in Northeast Ohio, you don't have to travel far to feel the Halloween spirit.

Why it matters: Each year, dozens of houses in the area take center stage in their neighborhoods and on social media for their jaw-dropping light displays and creepy décor.

The intrigue: Perhaps topping the list for 2023 is a home in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood with a 12-foot skeleton dressed as local personal injury lawyer Tim Misny.

Meanwhile, there's plenty more eerie eye candy out there, including these five cool displays:

🚌 Spooktacular on Tacoma

Details: The elaborate display at the corner of Tacoma Avenue and East 30th Street in Lorain offers something unique each year.

😱 North Hill Cemetery

Details: The fictional cemetery pops up every year at 1172 Oakland Ave. in Akron and resembles something out of "The Walking Dead" or Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video.

🩻 Meister House

Details: The Meister family home at 305 Abels Ave. in Painesville takes its digitally operated decor to the next level.

  • The display has a corresponding audio show that plays through speakers and a radio transmitter on 99.9 FM.

🕷️ Halloween Hollow

Details: The annual display at 126 Edgefield Drive in Elyria is a showcase of homemade artwork and animatronics.

  • We can't decide what's scarier: the massive werewolf or the larger-than-life sibling spiders.

🧟 Horvat's Halloween

Details: The well-known house at 1177 Giesse Drive in Mayfield Heights takes its cues from classic zombie films.

  • The house incorporates live actors for brave trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

For more: Northeast Ohio Family Fun has a list of more than 50 "Must-See Halloween Yard Displays."

