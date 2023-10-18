41 mins ago - News

Cleveland's best Halloween decoration is a Tim Misny Skelly

Sam Allard
A "Skelly" dressed as Cleveland personal injury lawyer Tim Misny, in front of a green house, with a sign on the porch reading: "Big Skelly: You know what I do"

This house wins Halloween. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

A home in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood is setting a new standard for front yard Halloween decorations.

Driving the news: A 12-foot "Skelly" dressed as local personal injury lawyer Tim Misny greets motorists as they pass on Franklin Boulevard.

Details: Additional decor includes a sign at "Big Skelly's" feet inviting entrants to "Misnyland."

  • A message on the porch references Misny's omnipresent commercials and billboards, which began with the slogan, "I'll make them pay," and evolved to, "You know what I do."

