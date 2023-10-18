41 mins ago - News
Cleveland's best Halloween decoration is a Tim Misny Skelly
A home in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood is setting a new standard for front yard Halloween decorations.
Driving the news: A 12-foot "Skelly" dressed as local personal injury lawyer Tim Misny greets motorists as they pass on Franklin Boulevard.
- It even has Misny's dramatically arched eyebrows.
Details: Additional decor includes a sign at "Big Skelly's" feet inviting entrants to "Misnyland."
- A message on the porch references Misny's omnipresent commercials and billboards, which began with the slogan, "I'll make them pay," and evolved to, "You know what I do."
