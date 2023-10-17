Cuyahoga County breaks ground on $2.7 million animal shelter expansion

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne pets one of the pups up for adoption at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter. Photo: Courtesy of Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County officials broke ground last week on a significant expansion to the county's dogs-only animal shelter in Valley View.

Details: The $2.7 million, 2,300-square-foot addition will include expanded space for training and meetings, new fencing and gates, and new artificial turf for outdoor play.

Why it matters: Despite recent grim trends nationwide in pet adoption, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter has become a national model in animal care and control, according to Cuyahoga County Councilor Sunny Simon.

Simon said that since the shelter moved from the auspices of the Sheriff's Department to Public Works, it changed from a model in which dogs were housed before euthanasia to one in which they are cared for before adoption.

Daily play groups launched at the shelter in July 2015, said administrator Mindy Naticchioni, and have become the "heart and soul" of the shelter's programming.

The expanded square footage will give dogs more room to roam and socialize.

By the numbers: Two-thirds of the funding for the expansion comes from the county's general fund. One-third comes from private donations.

Simon said she contributed $50,000 from discretionary federal pandemic dollars dedicated to her ward.

What they're saying: Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne dropped a slew of cheesy pet-related puns as he urged county residents to visit the facility.

"You'll be proud of how your tax dollars are spent to help the vulnerable members of our [four-legged] community," he said, "and you just might walk away with a new addition to your family."

What's next: The new space is expected to open in 2024.