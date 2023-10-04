Six essential talking points from Cavs media day

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tristan Thompson, who spent time as an ESPN analyst last season, pals around with Donovan Mitchell at media day. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cavs training camp began Tuesday, which means the NBA preseason is underway.

Why it matters: An early playoff exit last year left Cleveland's pro hoopers soul-searching and scrambling for supplemental talent.

The latest: With new faces and new resolve, the Cavs head into 2023-24 with crystal-clear ambitions: a deep postseason run and a shot at the NBA championship.

Here are six takeaways from Monday's media day.

1. Donovan Mitchell won't sign a contract extension until next summer, if at all.

Details: Despite recent speculation, the all-star guard said he's committed to the Cavs this year and will reassess his options in the forthcoming offseason.

2. Evan Mobley put on seven pounds of muscle.

Details: The third-year big man, one of the franchise's young cornerstones, continues to bulk up as he looks to once again compete for the league's defensive player of the year honors.

3. Koby Altman feels "awful" about his recent OVI charge.

Details: The team's president of basketball operations opened his press session with remarks about the incident and said he has apologized to players, coaches and ownership for the distraction.

4. Ricky Rubio remains away from the team.

Details: The veteran point guard announced this summer that he was suspending his career indefinitely to focus on his mental health. His absence has been excused, and the team is committed to letting him recover on his own timeline.

5. Tristan Thompson is back.

Details: The big man from the second LeBron era will once again don the wine and gold as he hopes to bring a veteran toughness in the interior.

By the numbers: He will wear No. 12, as Rubio now has No. 13.

6. The road to Eastern Conference success has gotten much tougher.

Details: Marquee trades last week netted the Milwaukee Bucks superstar guard Damian Lillard. Elite defensive guard Jrue Holiday was rerouted to the Boston Celtics.

The big picture: Those two juggernauts are now the prohibitive favorites in the Eastern Conference.

Of note: The Cavs' training facility is in Independence, but in the next few years, they plan to move to the Cuyahoga riverfront and the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center.