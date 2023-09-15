The Cleveland Cavaliers signed big man Tristan Thompson to a one-year contract this week, reuniting with the toughened playoff vet who spent nine seasons with the franchise.

Why it matters: Thompson is a controversial player among fans, and he now occupies a crucial roster spot on a team with deep postseason aspirations.

His performance this year could dictate his legacy in Cleveland, and it may tip the scales in the debate over whether to retire his jersey.

The case for TT: Despite his gossip-column escapades off the court, Thompson was a member of the 2016 championship team and a true ironman, appearing in 619 total games.

That's seventh-most all-time on the Cavs — more than Mark Price, Brad Daugherty and Kevin Love. If he appears in 42 games this season, he would leap to fifth.

Between the lines: Thompson's most potent weapon was offensive rebounding. Though he was never a shooter, he kept hundreds of possessions alive with his hustle and muscle.

If he grabs 221 offensive boards this season, (a tall order, given his limited playing time), he would surpass Zydrunas Ilgauskas to become the franchise's all-time leader in that category.

The case against TT: Most famous for his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, Thompson rode LeBron James's coattails to four straight NBA Finals appearances and still doesn't know what hand he shoots with.

With more weaknesses than strengths on the court, he was perhaps the fifth- or sixth-most-important player on the dominant LeBron rosters of the 2010s. The rafters should be reserved for true giants of the franchise.

Of note: Thompson wore No. 13, which is technically currently assigned to Ricky Rubio, who announced this summer that he was taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health.

What do you think? Should Tristan Thompson have his jersey retired at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse?