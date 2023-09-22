Share on email (opens in new window)

Fall officially begins this weekend, bringing with it more than 60 festivals in Northeast Ohio over the next three months.

Why it matters: Cleveland has become a hotbed for festivals, with fall being the last chance to spend time outside before winter kicks in.

The intrigue: We've chosen seven major festivals to mark on your calendar:

💡 IngenuityFest

Details: The art and technology festival takes place Friday through Sunday, featuring art displays and performances centered on sustainability at IngenuityLabs on Hamilton Avenue.

Tickets are $30.

🥒 Cleveland Pickle Fest

Details: The annual celebration of pickles attracts more than 15,000 people and over 50 vendors to Mall B downtown from noon to 6pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $5. (What a dill!)

🍎 Mapleside Farms

Details: The 100-plus acre farm in Brunswick offers a series of themed festivals, including an apple fest this weekend, a pumpkin festival Oct. 6-8 and the Spooky Fest on Halloween weekend.

Tickets start at $13.

📽️ Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

Details: The 14th installment of this annual event will screen 83 documentaries from 36 countries Oct. 4-8 at multiple venues in Chagrin Falls.

Visit CDFF's website for a full schedule and ticket prices.

👻 Trick or Treat Fest

Details: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo hosts daytime Halloween festivities, including costumed characters and trick-or-treat stations, from 10am to 3pm Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 6-29.

Tickets are $9.

🐶 Spooky Pooch Parade

Details: The annual march down Madison Avenue in Lakewood encourages dog lovers to dress up their pooches (and themselves) from 12:30-3:30pm Oct. 14.

Admission is free.

🧀 Cheese and Wine Fest

Details: Sample more than 50 different cheeses and wines from around the world from 3-7pm Nov. 19 at Landerhaven event space in Mayfield Heights.

Tickets start at $55.

