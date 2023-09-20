Worst injuries in Cleveland sports history

Browns fans are reeling from the loss of running back Nick Chubb.

Driving the news: Chubb is out of the season after suffering a knee injury Monday night. It was so gruesome that ABC refused to show the replay during its broadcast.

Why it matters: Cleveland will go the rest of the season without its best offensive player.

The big picture: It's not the first time local sports fans have felt the impact of a star player going down:

Ray Chapman (1920)

Details: During the 1920 baseball season, Indians shortstop Chapman was hit in the head by a pitch, fracturing his skull, in a game against the New York Yankees.

Chapman was declared dead at the hospital, becoming the only player to die directly from an injury suffered during a MLB game.

Herb Score (1957)

Details: Score was considered the heir apparent to Indians pitcher Bob Feller when he won Rookie of the Year in 1955. He went 20-9 the following season.

However, in 1957 Score was hit in the eye by a line drive. He never won more than nine games in a season after that.

Brian Sipe (1977)

Details: Quarterback Sipe — the only Browns player not named Jim Brown to win an MVP — led the team to a 5-2 start in 1977 before injuring his shoulder against the Steelers.

The Browns finished 6-8 and fired head coach Forrest Gregg.

Bernie Kosar (1988)

Details: Kosar was the best quarterback in Browns history and made the team contenders throughout the 1980s.

But we're left wondering "what if" about the 1988 season after he suffered a right elbow injury in the opening game.

Kyrie Irving (2015)

Details: Cavaliers fans may not have waited until 2016 for an NBA Championship had Irving not injured his knee during Game 1 of the 2015 finals.