Browns lose more than a game with Nick Chubb injury
Monday night couldn't have gone much worse for the Browns.
Driving the news: Not only did Cleveland lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-22.
- The team also lost running back Nick Chubb to a gruesome knee injury during the second quarter.
Why it matters: The Browns missed an opportunity to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 1993.
The intrigue: Monday's game got off to a rough start when the Steelers' Alex Highsmith intercepted a throw by Deshaun Watson and returned it for a touchdown.
By the numbers: The Browns' running game got them back in it led by Chubb's backup Jerome Ford, who rushed for 106 yards.
Yes, but: It wasn't enough. Pittsburgh returned a Watson fumble for a touchdown to clinch the game in the fourth quarter.
What's next: The Browns host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1pm.
