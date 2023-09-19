19 mins ago - Sports

Browns lose more than a game with Nick Chubb injury

Troy Smith
Browns running back Nick Chubb gets carted off the field.

Get well, Nick. Photo: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Monday night couldn't have gone much worse for the Browns.

Driving the news: Not only did Cleveland lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-22.

Why it matters: The Browns missed an opportunity to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 1993.

The intrigue: Monday's game got off to a rough start when the Steelers' Alex Highsmith intercepted a throw by Deshaun Watson and returned it for a touchdown.

By the numbers: The Browns' running game got them back in it led by Chubb's backup Jerome Ford, who rushed for 106 yards.

Yes, but: It wasn't enough. Pittsburgh returned a Watson fumble for a touchdown to clinch the game in the fourth quarter.

What's next: The Browns host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more