Browns dominate Bengals in Week 1
It wasn't always pretty, but the Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3 Sunday to start the 2023 NFL season with a win.
Why it matters: After a disappointing 7-10 record last season, Cleveland kicked things off by beating an elite AFC North rival.
By the numbers: The defense led the way. Cleveland held Cincinnati to just 142 total yards in rainy weather.
- The running game took it from there, contributing 206 yards, including a touchdown run by quarterback Deshaun Watson at the end of the first half.
Between the lines: Kicker Dustin Hopkins, whom the Browns acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago to replace Cade York, made all three of his field goal attempts.
Yes, but: Browns All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin was carted off the field with a knee injury during the second quarter.
What's next: Cleveland heads to Pittsburgh on Sept. 18 to face the Steelers on Monday Night Football.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.