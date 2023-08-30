Share on email (opens in new window)

Browns fans probably didn't think one of the team's biggest early-season worries would be a kicker.

Driving the news: On Monday, Cleveland acquired Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Why it matters: The move allows the Browns to wave kicker Cade York, whose awful performance during the preseason was a growing concern.

Flashback: York was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

He began his Cleveland career as a hero, hitting a 58-yard, game-winning field goal in last season's opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Yes, but: York ended up making just 75% of his field goals last season, ranking 30th among kickers with at least 20 attempts.

State of play: York's struggles continued this preseason, including two misses against the Philadelphia Eagles and a missed extra point and blocked field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reality check: Hopkins has an 85% career field goal percentage but failed to win the Chargers starting job after competing with Cameron Dicker during training camp.