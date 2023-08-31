Elizabeth McIntyre out at Crain's Cleveland Business

In a major newsroom shakeup, Crain's Cleveland Business has parted ways with executive editor Elizabeth McIntyre and transitioned managing editor Scott Suttell to a "special projects" role.

Why it matters: Crain's says that to better meet the needs of its audience and "drive innovation" in how it delivers news, it's realigning editorial talent across its city brands.

Ann Dwyer, editor of Crain's Chicago, will serve as interim editor in Cleveland.

What they're saying: "Our commitment to quality journalism remains unchanged, but how we deliver that content must evolve," associate publisher Amy Stoessel told Axios.

"We thank Elizabeth for all she has done to lead Crain's Cleveland Business over the past nine years, and we wish her nothing but the best."

The other side: McIntyre did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Suttell declined to comment.

Between the lines: Stoessel told Axios the realignment was unrelated to the volatile economy in the first half of 2023 that has hurt national newsrooms,

Flashback: McIntyre joined Crain's as editor in 2014 after two decades at the Plain Dealer and stints in nonprofit marketing and corporate communications.

The intrigue: Shortly before her hiring, Crain's was criticized for publishing a list of predictions for the year 2014 authored by 32 local "notables." Thirty of them were men. All of them were white.

Under McIntyre's leadership, the publication committed to more accurately reflecting the diversity of the region.

Crain's under McIntyre, asking uncomfortable questions. Screenshot: Crain's Cleveland Business

Meanwhile, Suttell is one of the longest-tenured members of the editorial staff, originally joining Crain's in 1995 and serving as managing editor since 2000.

Stoessel said Suttell will remain a member of the editorial leadership team, which will include Dwyer and managing editor Marcus Gilmer, who is based in Cleveland and previously worked as the associate managing editor for digital content at Crain's Chicago.

Separately, former Crain's Cleveland higher education reporter Amy Morona joined Signal Cleveland last year.