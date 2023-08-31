5 Disney songs for the Cleveland Orchestra to play

Blossom Music Center will transform into the Magic Kingdom this weekend.

Driving the news: Conductor Susie Benchasil Seiter will lead the Cleveland Orchestra in "Disney: The Sound of Magic" Friday through Sunday.

The show features symphonic arrangements of popular Disney songs, including tunes from "Fantasia," "The Lion King," "Frozen," "Encanto" and more.

The intrigue: Many old-school Disney songs were created by classical composers. So, here are a few modern gems we'd like to hear in classical form:

🐸 "Almost There"

The jazz number from "The Princess and the Frog" was written by Randy Newman and features layers of strings and horns that give a warm feeling.

🪢 "Mother Knows Best"

The song from the villainous Mother Gothel in "Tangled" is a classical composition with strings upon strings, including a nice violin solo.

🥶 "Into the Unknown"

"Let It Go," from "Frozen" is sure to be performed, but what about the sequel's "Into the Unknown." The orchestra would do wonders with its highs and lows.

🌴 "You're Welcome"

"How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" is the easy pick. However, if the orchestra wants a challenge, try "You're Welcome" and its upbeat percussion and horns.

🇲🇽 "Remember Me"

The first version of "Remember Me" you hear in "Coco" has a fun classical arrangement. It's also very familiar to Seiter, who has led orchestral versions of "Coco in Concert" before.

If you go: Performances begin at 7pm. Tickets start at $29.

