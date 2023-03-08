A rub on this lamp will bring riches and fame. Photo: Deen van Meer

Disney is bringing wonder by wonder to Northeast Ohio in 2023.

Driving the news: "Aladdin" the Broadway musical opens Wednesday at Connor Palace.

Details: The show runs through March 12.

"Aladdin" features three Northeast Ohio performers, including Marcus Martin as Genie, Aaron Choi as Iago and Cody Hernández as Razoul.

The big picture: "Aladdin" is just the latest Disney creation to invade Northeast Ohio this year.

The Disney Animation Immersive Experience, which debuted at the Lighthouse ArtSpace in January, has been extended from its original end date in early April through Memorial Day.

Disney on Ice took over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Jan. 15 with characters from "Frozen" and "Encanto" in ice skates.

What's next: Disney will also be the focal point for one of the Cleveland Orchestra's most anticipated performances later this year.

As part of the 2023 Blossom Music Festival, the orchestra will present "Disney: The Sound of Magic" from Sept. 1-3 at Blossom Music Center.

The show will feature songs from Disney's most popular films as movie footage plays on a large screen behind the musicians.

If you go: Tickets for "Aladdin" start at $35.