Disney taking Cleveland on a magic carpet ride

Troy Smith
The character of Aladdin rubs a gold lamp in the Broadway musical version of Disney's "Aladdin."

A rub on this lamp will bring riches and fame. Photo: Deen van Meer

Disney is bringing wonder by wonder to Northeast Ohio in 2023.

Driving the news: "Aladdin" the Broadway musical opens Wednesday at Connor Palace.

Details: The show runs through March 12.

  • "Aladdin" features three Northeast Ohio performers, including Marcus Martin as Genie, Aaron Choi as Iago and Cody Hernández as Razoul.

The big picture: "Aladdin" is just the latest Disney creation to invade Northeast Ohio this year.

  • The Disney Animation Immersive Experience, which debuted at the Lighthouse ArtSpace in January, has been extended from its original end date in early April through Memorial Day.
  • Disney on Ice took over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Jan. 15 with characters from "Frozen" and "Encanto" in ice skates.

What's next: Disney will also be the focal point for one of the Cleveland Orchestra's most anticipated performances later this year.

If you go: Tickets for "Aladdin" start at $35.

  • Tickets for "The Sound of Magic" start at $29 for lawn seats.
