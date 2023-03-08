49 mins ago - Things to Do
Disney taking Cleveland on a magic carpet ride
Disney is bringing wonder by wonder to Northeast Ohio in 2023.
Driving the news: "Aladdin" the Broadway musical opens Wednesday at Connor Palace.
Details: The show runs through March 12.
- "Aladdin" features three Northeast Ohio performers, including Marcus Martin as Genie, Aaron Choi as Iago and Cody Hernández as Razoul.
The big picture: "Aladdin" is just the latest Disney creation to invade Northeast Ohio this year.
- The Disney Animation Immersive Experience, which debuted at the Lighthouse ArtSpace in January, has been extended from its original end date in early April through Memorial Day.
- Disney on Ice took over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Jan. 15 with characters from "Frozen" and "Encanto" in ice skates.
What's next: Disney will also be the focal point for one of the Cleveland Orchestra's most anticipated performances later this year.
- As part of the 2023 Blossom Music Festival, the orchestra will present "Disney: The Sound of Magic" from Sept. 1-3 at Blossom Music Center.
- The show will feature songs from Disney's most popular films as movie footage plays on a large screen behind the musicians.
If you go: Tickets for "Aladdin" start at $35.
- Tickets for "The Sound of Magic" start at $29 for lawn seats.
