Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The beginning of the end? Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians have entered the make-or-break point of their season.

Driving the news: The team lost the first of three-game series with the Twins yesterday.

Cleveland is seven games back of Minnesota in the American League Central.

Why it matters: The Guardians are in danger of missing the playoffs, and manager Terry Francona's future with the team remains unclear.

Flashback: The Guardians entered the All-Star break in July atop the AL Central with a record of 45-45.

State of play:The team has gone just 17-25 since the break and is far back in the AL Wild Card race with the regular season set to end on Oct. 1.

Yes, but: Last season, the Guardians went from five games below .500 in late May to winning the AL Central and making it to the American League Division Series.

Reality check: This season has been different. Cleveland has won fewer close games, while its top-five defense last season has been just middle of the pack in 2023.

The intrigue: Adding to the stress is Francona's health.

The 64-year-old has dealt with major health issues in recent years and missed a few games in June after feeling lightheaded before a game in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, Francona has scheduled a shoulder replacement surgery and a pair of hernia operations for this offseason.

What they're saying: "I need to go get healthy for my life, and this lifestyle is just too difficult," Francona said at a press conference last week.

"I also know how I feel about doing the job a certain way, and I don't think I can necessarily do that anymore. And that bothers me."

The bottom line: The Guardians appear headed toward missing the playoffs, leaving fans with a disappointing season and the potential loss of a beloved manager.