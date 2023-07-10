Guardians enter All-Star break poised for another run

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Guardians in it to win it. Photo: Ron Schwane/Getty Images

All hope is not lost as the Guardians enter the All-Star break.

State of play: Cleveland's record is 45-45 at the traditional midway point of the season.

That's good for first place in the AL Central, a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Twins.

Plus: The Guardians have a winning record over the past month and reached the .500 mark last week for the first time since April.

The other side: The Guardians have hit just 60 home runs, the fewest among all MLB teams. The next lowest total is 75 by the Washington Nationals.

The signing of free agent Josh Bell was supposed to boost the offense, but he's hitting a paltry .231 with 9 homers.

Between the lines: There's talk the Guardians could trade former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, who has a 5-6 record, to a contender for hitting help.

What's next: The team kicks off the second half of the season in Pittsburgh on July 17 before returning to Progressive Field for a series against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 21.

Worthy of your time: Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby takes place tonight, and the annual All-Star Game is tomorrow night in Seattle.