Data: BLS; Note: May 2023 data is preliminary. Seasonally-adjusted estimates used; Map: Axios Visuals

Ohio's manufacturing jobs haven't grown as rapidly as in other parts of the country in recent years, despite being one of the top states for making goods, Axios Columbus reports.

Why it matters: Manufacturing is a significant piece of our state's diverse economy, so the industry's long-term health is important.

By the numbers: Ohio gained about 30,800 manufacturing jobs from January 2021 to May 2023, an increase of about 4.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That percentage gain is middle of the pack, ranking No. 32, and lower than the nationwide average of 6.4%.

Yes, but: In terms of sheer number of jobs added, the Buckeye State ranks fourth-highest.

Midwestern states, which have historically dominated this sector, are starting from a higher base number of jobs.

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: The U.S. has added some 800,000 manufacturing jobs during President Biden's 2½ years in office, with the South and Mountain West experiencing especially strong growth, Axios' Hans Nichols writes.

Biden is seeking to take credit for those new jobs, especially the union ones.

Between the lines: While many factors influence where manufacturers choose to do business, the Midwest's shrinking population and a shortage of semi-skilled workers like machine operators is likely hindering its growth potential.

What they're saying: Ethan Karp, president and CEO of the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, says midsize and small manufacturing companies are adding automation and new technologies to increase productivity without increasing headcount.

"This is because companies can't find their future employees fast enough and they want to be sure they don't fall behind what larger companies and overseas competition are already investing in," he told Axios.

What we're watching: How will recent high-profile manufacturing announcements, including Intel's massive chip plant in Licking County and Honda's EV battery factory in Jeffersonville, affect workers in Northeast Ohio?