After four rounds, Cleveland has a burger champion.

Flashback: We began our tournament with a Sweet 16 of local burger joints, taking into account Axios reader submissions, plus rankings on review sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp.

State of play: The winner is … Heck's Café.

With 53% of the vote, the Ohio City mainstay won a close finals matchup against Johnny's Little Bar downtown.

What's next: Sam and Troy are already planning a trip Heck's to make sure the right burger place won.