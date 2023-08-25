41 mins ago - Food and Drink
Cleveland's best burger resides at Heck's Cafe
After four rounds, Cleveland has a burger champion.
Flashback: We began our tournament with a Sweet 16 of local burger joints, taking into account Axios reader submissions, plus rankings on review sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp.
State of play: The winner is … Heck's Café.
- With 53% of the vote, the Ohio City mainstay won a close finals matchup against Johnny's Little Bar downtown.
What's next: Sam and Troy are already planning a trip Heck's to make sure the right burger place won.
- Odds are they'll leave satisfied.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.