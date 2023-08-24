Ohio kindergarten vaccinations trending downward

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Vaccines enter the spotlight this month with COVID hospitalizations on the rise as students head back to school.

Driving the news: 3% of kindergartners across Ohio were granted exemptions for requisite vaccines as of the school year ending in 2022, compared with 1.5% in 2012.

Though children are generally required to get multiple vaccinations before attending public school, exemptions can be given for both medical and non-medical reasons (such as religious or moral objections), depending on local rules.

Why it matters: Vaccinations reduce the spread of childhood illnesses — some potentially fatal — that once plagued the country, such as polio.

Studies have found an increased risk of infection from vaccine-preventable diseases among exempt children.

The big picture: Though COVID-19 vaccination is not required for young children attending public school anywhere in the U.S., it appears that concerns over that shot may be fueling broader vaccine skepticism among a relatively small but growing number of parents — though that trend certainly existed before the pandemic.

The nationwide median kindergarten vaccination exemption rate was rising even before the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing from 1.4% in 2012 to 2.6% in 2019.

It has stayed at 2.5% or higher since 2020, coming in at 2.7% in 2022, the latest year for which data are available.

Between the lines: Even as the kindergarten vaccine exemption rate ticks up, Americans as a whole are overwhelmingly supportive of childhood vaccinations, per a recent Pew survey.

When it comes to the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot, 88% of Americans said the benefits outweigh the risks, compared with 10% who feel the opposite.

"The share expressing confidence in the value of MMR vaccines is identical to the share who said this in 2019, before the coronavirus outbreak," per Pew.

Yes, but: Just 70% of Americans now say healthy kids should be vaccinated as a requirement to attend public school, Pew found — down from 82% in the pre-pandemic era.

There's a significant partisan split, with 85% of Democrats agreeing with such a requirement, compared with 57% of Republicans.

Though Democratic support for vaccine requirements held steady at around 85% between pre- and post-pandemic years, Republican support took a remarkable nosedive, falling from 79% in 2019 to 57% in 2023.

Put another way, the overall decline in support for vaccination requirements is being driven almost entirely by Republicans.

The bottom line: Skepticism around the COVID shots may be influencing childhood vaccination exemption rates.