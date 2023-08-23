Ohio COVID hospitalizations back on the rise

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

COVID-19 hospitalization rates across Ohio rose 4% from June to July amid signs of a late-summer wave sweeping the country.

By the numbers: The average COVID-19 hospitalization rate nationwide rose about 17% from June to July, per the latest available CDC data.

A new variant, EG.5, is now the dominant form in the U.S., according to CDC estimates — though it's unclear whether it's directly responsible for the rising numbers.

Why it matters: Simply put, our guard is down.

Many of us put COVID in our rearview mirrors, leaving us both mentally and practically ill-prepared for another wave.

Reality check: In both percentage change and raw terms, nationwide hospitalizations are down 82% year over year.

Zoom in: Hospitalization rates are also down 89% year over year in Ohio.

Be smart: With so little testing happening these days, compared with the height of the pandemic, hospitalization rates are now one of the best indicators for estimating broader viral spread.

Yes, but: Hospitalizations aren't a perfect metric, as quality of reporting can vary.