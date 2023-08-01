Matthew Ahn announces bid for Cuyahoga County prosecutor

Cleveland State University law professor Matthew Ahn has declared his candidacy for Cuyahoga County prosecutor, potentially setting up a Democratic primary battle with incumbent Mike O'Malley next year.

Why it matters: Ahn represents the progressive wing of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. His bid means O'Malley, who ran unopposed in 2020, wouldn't be able to secure another four-year term without a primary opponent if he seeks re-election.

What they're saying: "When I started exploring a run for this office, I listened," Ahn said in a statement. "To community leaders who understand the complexities of public safety, to families impacted by crime and their need for healing, to our service providers who see the demand for mental health and addiction recovery services."

"It's clear that Cuyahoga County has faced many challenges over time, and it's also clear that our incumbent county prosecutor has, at times, stood in the way of solutions."

By the numbers: Over the past six months, Ahn raised more than $180,000 from local and national supporters, his campaign says.

O'Malley's campaign had $125,000 cash on hand at the end of 2022, according to his year-end campaign finance report, the most recent filing available.

Between the lines: Though Ahn announced his candidacy last week, he has delayed a formal launch until Aug. 10, after the Aug. 8 special election.

"Defeating Issue 1 is the top priority for all Ohioans over the next 12 days," his campaign said last week.

What's next: Ahn's launch event is at 5:30pm Aug. 10 at Rockefeller Park.