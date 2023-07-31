49 mins ago - Food and Drink
Dairy Queen reigns supreme in Cleveland
Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Cleveland metro area, with Baskin-Robbins and Handel's as runners-up.
- That's according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis.
By the numbers: There are 48 Dairy Queens across the Cleveland area, followed by nine Baskin Robbins and nine Handel's locations.
Reality check: Just because one particular chain is the most dominant in a given area doesn't necessarily make it the best.
- And local institutions that have only one or a handful of shops won't crack this kind of ranking.
Zoom in: That's certainly the case in Cleveland, where ice cream shops like Mitchell's and Mason's Creamery have been perennial favorites.
