49 mins ago - Food and Drink

Dairy Queen reigns supreme in Cleveland

Troy Smith
Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Cleveland metro area, with Baskin-Robbins and Handel's as runners-up.

By the numbers: There are 48 Dairy Queens across the Cleveland area, followed by nine Baskin Robbins and nine Handel's locations.

Reality check: Just because one particular chain is the most dominant in a given area doesn't necessarily make it the best.

  • And local institutions that have only one or a handful of shops won't crack this kind of ranking.

Zoom in: That's certainly the case in Cleveland, where ice cream shops like Mitchell's and Mason's Creamery have been perennial favorites.

📧 Hit reply and tell us your favorite local ice cream joint.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more