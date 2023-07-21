Local fans will have to wait a bit longer to see controversial country star Jason Aldean.

Driving the news: Aldean's concert at Blossom Music Center Thursday night was postponed until Sept. 17 due to a severe storm that ripped through Northeast Ohio, causing flooding and power outages.

Aldean is set to perform in Cincinnati on Friday.

Why it matters: Thursday's concert was set to be the singer's first since receiving criticism over his latest single "Try That in a Small Town."

Details: The song received backlash for what some perceive as promoting gun violence and lynching.

What he's singing: "Cuss out a cop, spit in his face. Stomp on the flag and light it up. Yeah, ya think you're tough, well, try that in a small town," Aldean sings. "See how far ya make it down the road. Around here, we take care of our own. You cross that line, it won't take long for you to find out. I recommend you don't try that in a small town."

Meanwhile, the music video was filmed at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee.

The courthouse was the site of the 1946 Columbia Race Riot and where Henry Choate, an 18-year-old Black man, was lynched by a white mob in 1927.

The other side: "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn’t real news footage," Aldean wrote on social media.

"And while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."

TackleBox Films, the production company behind the video says Aldean did not pick the filming location, which has been used in other projects including 2009's "Hannah Montana: The Movie."

If you go: Live Nation and Blossom Music Center said all tickets for Thursday's show will be honored for the Sept. 17 date.