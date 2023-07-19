One of country music's biggest stars rolls into Northeast Ohio amid controversy Thursday.

Driving the news: Jason Aldean's concert at Blossom Music Center tonight is his first since receiving criticism over his latest single "Try That in a Small Town."

Why it matters: The song received backlash for what some perceive as promoting gun violence and lynching.

What he's singing: "Cuss out a cop, spit in his face. Stomp on the flag and light it up. Yeah, ya think you're tough, well, try that in a small town," Aldean sings. "See how far ya make it down the road. Around here, we take care of our own. You cross that line, it won't take long for you to find out. I recommend you don't try that in a small town."

Between the lines: Then there's the music video, which features the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee — an hour south of where Aldean's career took off in Nashville.

The courthouse was the site of the 1946 Columbia Race Riot and where Henry Choate, an 18-year-old Black man, was lynched by a white mob in 1927.

The other side: "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn’t real news footage," Aldean wrote on social media.

"And while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."

Yes, but: That wasn't enough for Country Music Television, which pulled the video from the channel's rotation this week.

Flashback: Aldean has been a mainstay at Blossom Music Center, performing at the venue for seven of the past 10 summers.

His last concert there in 2021 featured small groups of attendees shouting "F--- Joe Biden!" or "Let's Go Brandon", and Aldean expressing his disapproval of large gatherings being banned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you go: Aldean's concert is set to go on as planned for 7:30pm at Blossom.