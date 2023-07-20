Party like Barbie and Ken with these movie-themed events
Northeast Ohio is becoming a Barbie world.
Driving the news: "Barbie" opens in theaters this weekend to rave reviews, a potentially huge box office and several events in and around Cleveland:
🏳️🌈 Twist Social Club
The LGBTQ+ nightclub is hosting two free events to celebrate the movie's release.
- Malibu's Dreamhouse at 10pm tonight is hosted by drag queen Malibu Peru and features Barbie-themed drag performances.
- "Come on Barbie, Let's Go Party" kicks off at 10pm Friday. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite pink attire and embrace their "inner Barbie or Ken."
Chardon's D is for Delicious cookie shop is hosting a Barbie-themed cookie decorating class at 6pm tonight. Tickets start at $50.
- That's followed by a Barbie-themed summer baking camp next week. Tickets are $180.
Cleveland's Lushology Mixology & Consulting will host a Barbie-inspired cocktail workshop at 6pm Friday inside the Bloch Building on Superior Avenue.
- Tickets are $55.
🥮 Kelsey Elizabeth Dream House
The pastry shop will feature a Barbie-themed menu Friday and Saturday at all four locations: Rocky River, Avon, Avon Lake and Chagrin Falls.
- Hours vary depending on location.
Pulpo Taproom in Crocker Park's dance party starts at 10pm Saturday with Barbie-inspired décor and cocktails, and an immersive lights show.
- Barbies get in free; Kens pay $5 at the door.
McCarthur's Brew House's "Dress Like Barbie" party starts at 5pm July 28 in Cuyahoga Falls.
- Barbie-themed drinks, a photo booth and a food truck. Admission is free.
Mahall's in Lakewood hosts its Dream Party at 8pm Aug. 5, featuring themed cocktails and photo ops.
- Tickets are $22.
The nationwide Barbie Truck Tour pulls into Crocker Park from 10am to 7pm Sept. 9.
- Exclusive Barbie Mattel merchandise will be on sale.
