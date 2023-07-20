Share on email (opens in new window)

Northeast Ohio is becoming a Barbie world.

Driving the news: "Barbie" opens in theaters this weekend to rave reviews, a potentially huge box office and several events in and around Cleveland:

🏳️‍🌈 Twist Social Club

The LGBTQ+ nightclub is hosting two free events to celebrate the movie's release.

Malibu's Dreamhouse at 10pm tonight is hosted by drag queen Malibu Peru and features Barbie-themed drag performances.

"Come on Barbie, Let's Go Party" kicks off at 10pm Friday. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite pink attire and embrace their "inner Barbie or Ken."

🍪 Cookie decorating

Chardon's D is for Delicious cookie shop is hosting a Barbie-themed cookie decorating class at 6pm tonight. Tickets start at $50.

That's followed by a Barbie-themed summer baking camp next week. Tickets are $180.

🍸 Barbie Barty

Cleveland's Lushology Mixology & Consulting will host a Barbie-inspired cocktail workshop at 6pm Friday inside the Bloch Building on Superior Avenue.

Tickets are $55.

🥮 Kelsey Elizabeth Dream House

The pastry shop will feature a Barbie-themed menu Friday and Saturday at all four locations: Rocky River, Avon, Avon Lake and Chagrin Falls.

Hours vary depending on location.

🪩 Barbie rave

Pulpo Taproom in Crocker Park's dance party starts at 10pm Saturday with Barbie-inspired décor and cocktails, and an immersive lights show.

Barbies get in free; Kens pay $5 at the door.

👗 Dress like Barbie

McCarthur's Brew House's "Dress Like Barbie" party starts at 5pm July 28 in Cuyahoga Falls.

Barbie-themed drinks, a photo booth and a food truck. Admission is free.

🎉 Barbie Dream Party

Mahall's in Lakewood hosts its Dream Party at 8pm Aug. 5, featuring themed cocktails and photo ops.

Tickets are $22.

🛻 Barbie Truck

The nationwide Barbie Truck Tour pulls into Crocker Park from 10am to 7pm Sept. 9.

Exclusive Barbie Mattel merchandise will be on sale.

