Cleveland Cavaliers are NBA Summer League Champions

With a scrappy squad of G-leaguers, undrafted rookies and Evan Mobley's brother, the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA's Summer League Championship.

Driving the news: The Cavs clobbered the Houston Rockets 99-78 on Monday night to win the Summer League crown.

Their final record in Las Vegas was 6-0.

Why it matters: The Cavs' future is bright. Summer League is the NBA's off-season showcase, featuring young and unproven players hoping to earn roster spots.

Details: The three players who have earned two-way contracts, which allow them to play for both the Cavs and their G-League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, all meaningfully contributed.

Isaiah Mobley: Evan Mobley's older brother played on a two-way contract last year. He was named the championship MVP Monday and looks ready for a full-time roster slot.

Evan Mobley's older brother played on a two-way contract last year. He was named the championship MVP Monday and looks ready for a full-time roster slot. Emoni Bates: The Cavs' lone draft pick (#49 overall) was a highly touted high school prospect before an erratic college career. His scoring potential tantalizes every time he sets foot on the court.

The Cavs' lone draft pick (#49 overall) was a highly touted high school prospect before an erratic college career. His scoring potential tantalizes every time he sets foot on the court. Craig Porter Jr.: The undrafted do-everything guard from Wichita State is winning over the fan base in a hurry. He'll be earning NBA minutes before long.

The bottom line: With sharpshooters Max Strus and Georges Niang acquired in the offseason, plus this bounty of young talent, the Cavs are poised for another strong season.