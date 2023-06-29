State lawmakers have until Friday night to pass a massive two-year budget, but they might not meet the deadline.

Why it matters: The state budget features consequential spending decisions and serves as a repository for other policies lumped into the legislation that could affect schools, law enforcement and even teens' social media use, Axios Columbus' Tyler Buchanan reports.

Details: Among the many topics debated in the two legislative chambers is education. Both chambers want to boost public school funding by varying amounts, while the Senate axed a proposed increase to the minimum salary for teachers.

One Senate proposal would eliminate the requirement for private charter schools participating in the EdChoice or Cleveland Scholarship programs to waive any additional tuition above the scholarship amount for a student with a family income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Another provision would permit a student residing in the Cleveland Municipal School District to use the Cleveland Scholarship to attend any private school outside the district.

Zoom in: The budget also allocates money for several Northeast Ohio projects and institutions, including $2 million toward a $3.5 billion redevelopment at and around Tower City Center.

The budget earmarks $5 million in funds to support the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and $4 million for Cleveland Water Alliance's Sustainable Water Technologies Initiative.

What else we're watching: The fate of proposals requiring parental consent for social media users under 16 years old and lowering the minimum age of a police officer from 21 to 18.

Senators want to learn the potential cost of creating a Joint Law Enforcement Training Center, an idea critics liken to the controversial "Cop City" project in Atlanta.

What's next: Lawmakers will meet today and tomorrow in an attempt to reach a deal — the deadline for Gov. Mike DeWine to sign the budget is Friday — or they can pass a stopgap spending bill and continue negotiating next week.