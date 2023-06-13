Cleveland's Best Pizza Tournament: Elite 8

Share on email (opens in new window)

Our tournament to crown the best pizza in Cleveland began yesterday with a Sweet 16 of tasty slices.

We're down to the Elite 8.

Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals

State of play: The first round saw popular spots like Angelo's, Geraci's, Mama Santa's and Ohio Pie dominate their matchups.

The only nail-biter was between two breweries, as Masthead narrowly beat out Saucy Brew Works.

🗳 Elite Eight voting is now underway! Polls close at 2pm.