Cleveland's Best Pizza Tournament: Elite 8

Troy Smith
Illustration of a Chicago deep dish pizza with the Axios logo made of cheese.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Our tournament to crown the best pizza in Cleveland began yesterday with a Sweet 16 of tasty slices.

Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals
State of play: The first round saw popular spots like Angelo's, Geraci's, Mama Santa's and Ohio Pie dominate their matchups.

  • The only nail-biter was between two breweries, as Masthead narrowly beat out Saucy Brew Works.

🗳 Elite Eight voting is now underway! Polls close at 2pm.

