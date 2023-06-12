Help choose the best pizza in Cleveland
Earlier this year, we used a bracket-style tournament to determine the best local brewery.
What's happening: This time, we're asking you to help us determine the best pizza Cleveland has to offer.
Why it matters: We may not have the national reputation of New York or Chicago, but Clevelanders love their pizza.
State of play: We've started with a Sweet 16 of local pizza spots, taking into account Axios reader submissions, plus rankings on review sites like Trip Advisor and Yelp.
- Sam (Primoz) and Troy (Angelo's) each included their favorite pizza place.
What's next: Vote for the first round here until 2pm. We'll crown a champ by the end of the week!
📧 Hit reply and tell us which local pizza places we overlooked.
