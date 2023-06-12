1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Help choose the best pizza in Cleveland

Troy Smith
Illustration of a fistfight between two slices of pizza, with other types of pizza looking on.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Earlier this year, we used a bracket-style tournament to determine the best local brewery.

What's happening: This time, we're asking you to help us determine the best pizza Cleveland has to offer.

Why it matters: We may not have the national reputation of New York or Chicago, but Clevelanders love their pizza.

Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals
State of play: We've started with a Sweet 16 of local pizza spots, taking into account Axios reader submissions, plus rankings on review sites like Trip Advisor and Yelp.

  • Sam (Primoz) and Troy (Angelo's) each included their favorite pizza place.

What's next: Vote for the first round here until 2pm. We'll crown a champ by the end of the week!

📧 Hit reply and tell us which local pizza places we overlooked.

