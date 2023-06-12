Share on email (opens in new window)

Earlier this year, we used a bracket-style tournament to determine the best local brewery.

What's happening: This time, we're asking you to help us determine the best pizza Cleveland has to offer.

Why it matters: We may not have the national reputation of New York or Chicago, but Clevelanders love their pizza.

Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals

State of play: We've started with a Sweet 16 of local pizza spots, taking into account Axios reader submissions, plus rankings on review sites like Trip Advisor and Yelp.

Sam (Primoz) and Troy (Angelo's) each included their favorite pizza place.

What's next: Vote for the first round here until 2pm. We'll crown a champ by the end of the week!

📧 Hit reply and tell us which local pizza places we overlooked.