A new bill could change the landscape of marijuana in Ohio, but how close are we to legalization?

Why it matters: The legalization of recreational marijuana could net the state up to $374 million in annual tax revenue, according to an April 2022 study by The Ohio State University, while creating jobs and lowering arrest rates.

Driving the news: House Bill 168 — introduced last month by Reps. Jamie Callender (R-Concord) and Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) — would legalize the growing, purchase and possession of marijuana for Ohioans age 21 and older.

“Adult-use [cannabis] is good for our economy, good for our justice system, and the right thing to do,” Weinstein said in a press release. “Ohioans are ready to legalize cannabis.”

Details: HB 168 would rename Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program to the Division of Marijuana Control, regulating both the state's medical marijuana and recreational programs.

The bill would also put a 10% sales tax on adult-use cannabis products and establish an expungement process for low-level marijuana convictions.

Meanwhile, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol is collecting signatures to get its own similar proposal on the November ballot.

HB 168 would allow the legislature to maintain control over the details of marijuana legalization.

The big picture: This year, Missouri, Maryland, Delaware and Minnesota have legalized recreational marijuana, pushing the total to 23 states.

Zoom in: According to a 2022 Spectrum News/Siena College poll, 60% of Ohioans support legalizing recreational marijuana.

What they're saying: "It's certainly looking like this may be the year," Johan Verheij, a professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

"The legislature wants to keep control over legalization if it's going to happen," he says. "There's broad public support at a time when the number of states legalizing recreational use is increasing rapidly."

What's next: HB 168 is awaiting its first committee hearing in the Ohio House Finance Committee.