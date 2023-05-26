48 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Cleveland: Memorial Day Weekend

Troy Smith
A flag near a military cemetery.

A day to honor the fallen. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Plenty to do this Memorial Day weekend in Cleveland, from honoring fallen soldiers to the season's fun festivals.

🇺🇲 Memorial Day Observance

Details: Gather at Lake View Cemetery at 10:30am Monday for a free ceremony honoring those who have given their lives fighting for our country.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Take some time away from the barbecues and festivals to celebrate the true meaning of Memorial Day.

  • Check out WKYC's list of Memorial Day parades in the Cleveland area.

🪩 FWD Day + Nightclub

Details: Cleveland's trendiest rooftop club in the Flats is open for the season at 9:30pm Friday with Dutch DJ Sam Feldt manning the turntables.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it, unless you're one of the cool kids. FWD is the go-to spot for Cleveland's young movers and shakers, and $40 is the price you pay to be among them.

🇬🇷 Tremont Greek Fest

Details: Gyros galore at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church all weekend long (noon to midnight Friday through Sunday, noon to 8pm Monday).

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Greek food in Tremont on Memorial Day weekend is a time-honored tradition.

🧑‍🍳 Berea National Rib Cook-Off

Details: The annual festival brings a dozen award-winning rib makers — along with craft beer and live music — to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds Friday through Monday. Admission is $10 each day.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it, unless you're very hungry and love cover bands. There will be at least a handful more rib cook-offs in Northeast Ohio this summer.

Go deeper: Cleveland is the land of festivals

