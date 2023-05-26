Things to do in Cleveland: Memorial Day Weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

A day to honor the fallen. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Plenty to do this Memorial Day weekend in Cleveland, from honoring fallen soldiers to the season's fun festivals.

🇺🇲 Memorial Day Observance

Details: Gather at Lake View Cemetery at 10:30am Monday for a free ceremony honoring those who have given their lives fighting for our country.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Take some time away from the barbecues and festivals to celebrate the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Check out WKYC's list of Memorial Day parades in the Cleveland area.

🪩 FWD Day + Nightclub

Details: Cleveland's trendiest rooftop club in the Flats is open for the season at 9:30pm Friday with Dutch DJ Sam Feldt manning the turntables.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it, unless you're one of the cool kids. FWD is the go-to spot for Cleveland's young movers and shakers, and $40 is the price you pay to be among them.

🇬🇷 Tremont Greek Fest

Details: Gyros galore at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church all weekend long (noon to midnight Friday through Sunday, noon to 8pm Monday).

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Greek food in Tremont on Memorial Day weekend is a time-honored tradition.

🧑‍🍳 Berea National Rib Cook-Off

Details: The annual festival brings a dozen award-winning rib makers — along with craft beer and live music — to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds Friday through Monday. Admission is $10 each day.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it, unless you're very hungry and love cover bands. There will be at least a handful more rib cook-offs in Northeast Ohio this summer.

