2 hours ago - News

Taylor Swift tickets still insanely expensive

Troy Smith
Taylor Swift stands on stage in front of a crowd.

Swifties' wildest dreams coming true. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

We're less than a month away from Taylor Swift coming the closest to Cleveland she'll get all year.

Why it matters: Swift's much-anticipated stadium tour isn't stopping here.

  • Concerts in Detroit (June 9-10), Pittsburgh (June 16-17) and Cincinnati (June 30 and July 1) are likely to draw thousands of Northeast Ohio Swifties.

State of grace: If you're still looking to go, seats could cost you more than your mortgage payment.

By the numbers: Resale tickets for Swift's Detroit shows start at just over $1,000 on StubHub, which is slightly less than other resale sites, including Vivid Seats and SeatGeek.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Pittsburgh concerts are around $1,100 on StubHub, while Cincinnati's shows come in at little more than $1,000.

  • In all three cities, prices surpass $5,000 the closer you get to the stage.

The intrigue: Swift's impact will be felt beyond the stadiums. Recent shows have caused hotel occupancy, along with business at bars and restaurants, to surge.

  • Our search for hotel and Airbnb accommodations for Swift's dates in Pittsburgh, Detroit and Cincinnati showed plenty of options … for now.

If you go: Somehow, it may all be worth it.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more