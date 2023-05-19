Taylor Swift tickets still insanely expensive
We're less than a month away from Taylor Swift coming the closest to Cleveland she'll get all year.
Why it matters: Swift's much-anticipated stadium tour isn't stopping here.
- Concerts in Detroit (June 9-10), Pittsburgh (June 16-17) and Cincinnati (June 30 and July 1) are likely to draw thousands of Northeast Ohio Swifties.
State of grace: If you're still looking to go, seats could cost you more than your mortgage payment.
By the numbers: Resale tickets for Swift's Detroit shows start at just over $1,000 on StubHub, which is slightly less than other resale sites, including Vivid Seats and SeatGeek.
Meanwhile, tickets for the Pittsburgh concerts are around $1,100 on StubHub, while Cincinnati's shows come in at little more than $1,000.
- In all three cities, prices surpass $5,000 the closer you get to the stage.
The intrigue: Swift's impact will be felt beyond the stadiums. Recent shows have caused hotel occupancy, along with business at bars and restaurants, to surge.
- Our search for hotel and Airbnb accommodations for Swift's dates in Pittsburgh, Detroit and Cincinnati showed plenty of options … for now.
If you go: Somehow, it may all be worth it.
- Reviews for Swift's shows in Philadelphia this month were called "pure magic," a "pop masterclass" and a "dazzling three-hour spectacle."
