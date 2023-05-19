Taylor Swift tickets still insanely expensive

Share on email (opens in new window)

We're less than a month away from Taylor Swift coming the closest to Cleveland she'll get all year.

Why it matters: Swift's much-anticipated stadium tour isn't stopping here.

Concerts in Detroit (June 9-10), Pittsburgh (June 16-17) and Cincinnati (June 30 and July 1) are likely to draw thousands of Northeast Ohio Swifties.

State of grace: If you're still looking to go, seats could cost you more than your mortgage payment.

By the numbers: Resale tickets for Swift's Detroit shows start at just over $1,000 on StubHub, which is slightly less than other resale sites, including Vivid Seats and SeatGeek.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Pittsburgh concerts are around $1,100 on StubHub, while Cincinnati's shows come in at little more than $1,000.

In all three cities, prices surpass $5,000 the closer you get to the stage.

The intrigue: Swift's impact will be felt beyond the stadiums. Recent shows have caused hotel occupancy, along with business at bars and restaurants, to surge.

Our search for hotel and Airbnb accommodations for Swift's dates in Pittsburgh, Detroit and Cincinnati showed plenty of options … for now.

If you go: Somehow, it may all be worth it.