The list of things to do this Mother's Day weekend — May 12-14 — includes Lizzo's first Northeast Ohio stop and an immersive Banksy experience.

🎙️ Lizzo

Details: The Grammy-winning star will perform for the first time in Cleveland tonight at 8pm at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it, unless you already have tickets. Lizzo is amazing, but this one is almost sold out with resale tickets for nosebleed seats starting at $56.

🤘 Buzzard Rock 'n' Roll Market

Details: David Helton, the artist behind WMMS' iconic Buzzard artwork in the 1970s and 1980s, is selling items from his collection from noon-4pm Saturday at Annika's Event Center in Grafton.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Helton may be the headliner, but several other prominent figures from Cleveland's music history — including Fran Belkin and photographer Janet Macoska — will also be selling items.

📚 Isabel Wilkerson

Details: The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Warmth of Other Suns" will be the keynote speaker at the Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival at 7:30pm Saturday at the Mandel Concert Hall.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Wilkerson is one of America's great narrators of our social and cultural history, and her presentation will be backed by world-class instrumentalists from the Cleveland Orchestra.

🎨 Banksyland

Details: Immersive exhibit celebrating the works of international street artist and activist Banksy. Tickets are $29 for time slots that run from noon-8pm Friday through Sunday at the BLD 17 event space.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. Reviews haven't been great, with some calling it a blatant cash grab.