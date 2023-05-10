1 hour ago - Things to Do

5 fun Mother's Day events in Cleveland

Troy Smith
Mother's Day brings an abundance of brunches and other fun activities in Northeast Ohio.

  • Here are five mom will surely enjoy:

🐟 Cleveland Aquarium

Details: The aquarium has extended hours, from 9am-6pm Saturday and Sunday. Moms get a special pin to wear.

If you go: Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and up; $14 for ages 2-12.

🤠 Patsy Cline Brunch

Details: The Music Box Supper Club is pairing brunch with the music of Patsy Cline, courtesy of local band Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys.

If you go: Tickets for the 11am show are $15 if you buy in advance.

⛴️ Nautica Queen

Details: The Nautica's Mother's Day brunch excursion runs from 10am-1:30pm Sunday. It is one of your last chances to experience the Nautica, which will be replaced by the Lady Caroline ship in early June.

If you go: Tickets start at $40.

🚢 Goodtime III

Details: If dinner is more your thing, the Goodtime III boards at 4pm Sunday with live music from classic rock band No Control.

If you go: Tickets start at $37.

Baseball Heritage Museum

Details: Step aside, dads. The Heritage Baseball Museum is hosting "Have a Catch with Mom" Sunday, featuring complimentary coffee, juice and doughnuts with paid admission from 10am-2pm.

If you go: Admission is $10.

Go deeper: Check out Eventbrite's listings for more Mother's Day brunches and events.

