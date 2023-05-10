5 fun Mother's Day events in Cleveland

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mother's Day brings an abundance of brunches and other fun activities in Northeast Ohio.

Here are five mom will surely enjoy:

🐟 Cleveland Aquarium

Details: The aquarium has extended hours, from 9am-6pm Saturday and Sunday. Moms get a special pin to wear.

If you go: Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and up; $14 for ages 2-12.

🤠 Patsy Cline Brunch

Details: The Music Box Supper Club is pairing brunch with the music of Patsy Cline, courtesy of local band Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys.

If you go: Tickets for the 11am show are $15 if you buy in advance.

⛴️ Nautica Queen

Details: The Nautica's Mother's Day brunch excursion runs from 10am-1:30pm Sunday. It is one of your last chances to experience the Nautica, which will be replaced by the Lady Caroline ship in early June.

If you go: Tickets start at $40.

🚢 Goodtime III

Details: If dinner is more your thing, the Goodtime III boards at 4pm Sunday with live music from classic rock band No Control.

If you go: Tickets start at $37.

⚾ Baseball Heritage Museum

Details: Step aside, dads. The Heritage Baseball Museum is hosting "Have a Catch with Mom" Sunday, featuring complimentary coffee, juice and doughnuts with paid admission from 10am-2pm.

If you go: Admission is $10.

Go deeper: Check out Eventbrite's listings for more Mother's Day brunches and events.