At Michael Zone Recreation Center on Cleveland's West Side on Monday, Mayor Bibb passed out boxes of produce to a line of vehicles snaking through the parking lot and onto West 65th Street.

Bibb was on hand for a "produce pop-up," one of three monthly food distribution events to assist Cleveland families affected by the recent reduction in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Why it matters: One in three Cleveland families receives SNAP benefits and are now missing out on an extra $95 per month, at minimum.

The reduction hit just as inflation was driving up food costs.

Details: Cleveland teamed up with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority to coordinate the pop-ups at the following times and locations.

3-6pm on the first Wednesday of each month: Collinwood Recreation Center (16300 Lakeshore Blvd.)

3-6pm on the third Monday of each month: Michael Zone Recreation Center (6301 Lorain Ave.)

2-4pm on the second Friday of each month: East 59th Street and Haltnorth Avenue (in the parking lot across from the Boys & Girls Club)

By the numbers: A city spokesperson told Axios that 561 households received free produce at the first two pop-up events.