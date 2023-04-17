See Eminem's original handwritten "Stan" lyrics

The origin of one of the most iconic songs of the 21st century is now on display inside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The details: The handwritten lyrics to Eminem's "Stan" have been added to the museum's Inductees Exhibit.

Eminem's team sent the lyrics to the Rock Hall several weeks after artifacts from the class of 2022 made their debut last November.

Context: Eminem released "Stan" — written from the perspective of an obsessed Eminem fan — in 2000.

The term "stan" became a fixture in pop culture, while the song's music video stands as one of MTV's most iconic of the 2000s.

The intrigue: The piece of note paper in the Rock Hall is nearly illegible from behind its glass case, owing to Eminem's tiny handwriting laid out in stanzas.

If you go: The Inductees Exhibit is on the museum's third floor, but Eminem's lyrics will be there for just six more months.

The museum will swap out artifacts from the class of 2022 for the soon-to-be-announced 2023 inductees in mid-October.