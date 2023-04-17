2 hours ago - News

See Eminem's original handwritten "Stan" lyrics

Troy Smith
Eminem's face up close.

Dear Slim. Photo: Michel Linssen/Redferns

The origin of one of the most iconic songs of the 21st century is now on display inside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The details: The handwritten lyrics to Eminem's "Stan" have been added to the museum's Inductees Exhibit.

  • Eminem's team sent the lyrics to the Rock Hall several weeks after artifacts from the class of 2022 made their debut last November.

Context: Eminem released "Stan" — written from the perspective of an obsessed Eminem fan — in 2000.

The intrigue: The piece of note paper in the Rock Hall is nearly illegible from behind its glass case, owing to Eminem's tiny handwriting laid out in stanzas.

If you go: The Inductees Exhibit is on the museum's third floor, but Eminem's lyrics will be there for just six more months.

A piece of note paper with lyrics written in ink.
Eminem's prolific chicken scratch. Photo: Troy Smith/Axios
