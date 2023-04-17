2 hours ago - News
See Eminem's original handwritten "Stan" lyrics
The origin of one of the most iconic songs of the 21st century is now on display inside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The details: The handwritten lyrics to Eminem's "Stan" have been added to the museum's Inductees Exhibit.
- Eminem's team sent the lyrics to the Rock Hall several weeks after artifacts from the class of 2022 made their debut last November.
Context: Eminem released "Stan" — written from the perspective of an obsessed Eminem fan — in 2000.
- The term "stan" became a fixture in pop culture, while the song's music video stands as one of MTV's most iconic of the 2000s.
The intrigue: The piece of note paper in the Rock Hall is nearly illegible from behind its glass case, owing to Eminem's tiny handwriting laid out in stanzas.
If you go: The Inductees Exhibit is on the museum's third floor, but Eminem's lyrics will be there for just six more months.
- The museum will swap out artifacts from the class of 2022 for the soon-to-be-announced 2023 inductees in mid-October.of 2022 for the soon-to-be-announced 2023 inductees in mid-October.
