"Standby" living comes to Northeast Ohio
Have you ever wanted to live in a fully furnished apartment in one of Cleveland's premier nightlife neighborhoods with no lease, no security deposit and all utilities included?
Details: "Standby" living is a new residential offering from Landing, a subscription-based nationwide rental network of furnished apartments whose tagline is "Live without leases."
- The concept is similar to flying standby: You can get an apartment cheaply, but you might get bumped by a higher-paying customer.
Why it matters: Living on standby isn't for everyone, but it's an affordable option for people seeking maximum flexibility — including remote professionals, contract workers on temporary assignments or those relocating to a new city.
How it works: Landing's standard members pay $199 annually for access to rent one of the company's 20,000 apartments in more than 375 cities, including Cleveland.
- Rent is month to month, starting at a minimum of 30 days.
The intrigue: Landing recently launched its "Standby" membership, which costs a flat renting rate of $1,295 per month.
- Standby members have access to the same fully furnished listings.
Yes, but: If a standard member books your home at a higher rate, you have a minimum of three days' notice to find a new home.
Zoom in: Cleveland had six apartments listed at the end of last week, fewer than Columbus, which had 66, and Cincinnati, which had nine.
- Still, the options included luxury apartments in Tremont Place Lofts and the Euclid Grand, as well as townhomes in suburbs like North Royalton and Avon.
- Prices ranged from around $1,500 to more than $3,000 per month, with most costing more than double the average asking rent of $1,214 in the Cleveland metro area.
Thought bubble: The flexibility and savings are impressive, especially for downtown Cleveland.
- Some of the nicest Airbnb listings in Cleveland's trendiest neighborhoods would cost you $3,500-$4,500 for a month.
