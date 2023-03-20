"Standby" living comes to Northeast Ohio

Have you ever wanted to live in a fully furnished apartment in one of Cleveland's premier nightlife neighborhoods with no lease, no security deposit and all utilities included?

Details: "Standby" living is a new residential offering from Landing, a subscription-based nationwide rental network of furnished apartments whose tagline is "Live without leases."

The concept is similar to flying standby: You can get an apartment cheaply, but you might get bumped by a higher-paying customer.

Why it matters: Living on standby isn't for everyone, but it's an affordable option for people seeking maximum flexibility — including remote professionals, contract workers on temporary assignments or those relocating to a new city.

How it works: Landing's standard members pay $199 annually for access to rent one of the company's 20,000 apartments in more than 375 cities, including Cleveland.

Rent is month to month, starting at a minimum of 30 days.

The intrigue: Landing recently launched its "Standby" membership, which costs a flat renting rate of $1,295 per month.

Standby members have access to the same fully furnished listings.

Yes, but: If a standard member books your home at a higher rate, you have a minimum of three days' notice to find a new home.

Zoom in: Cleveland had six apartments listed at the end of last week, fewer than Columbus, which had 66, and Cincinnati, which had nine.

Still, the options included luxury apartments in Tremont Place Lofts and the Euclid Grand, as well as townhomes in suburbs like North Royalton and Avon.

Prices ranged from around $1,500 to more than $3,000 per month, with most costing more than double the average asking rent of $1,214 in the Cleveland metro area.

Thought bubble: The flexibility and savings are impressive, especially for downtown Cleveland.