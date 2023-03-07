Northeast Ohio is Thin Mints country

Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Who are all the local psychopaths buying Thin Mints?

By the numbers: In 2022, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio sold more than 500,000 boxes of the minty, chocolate-covered cookie — accounting for more than a quarter of the local chapter's total sales of more than 2 million boxes.

Between the lines: The caramel-coconut Samoas and chocolate-peanut butter Tagalongs, which many view (correctly) as the superior options, were the only other varieties to crack the 300,000 mark.

Driving the news: This year's campaign runs until March 26, with in-person booth sales beginning Friday at grocery stores and other businesses across the region.

Yes, but: This year's new cookie, Raspberry Rally — described as a "sister" to the Thin Mint, with a raspberry flavor — is sold out and no longer available locally, Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio told Axios.

Axios' Kelly Tyko reports that on Ebay, unauthorized resales of the boxes are going as high as $79.99.

🍪 Treat yo self via the local Girl Scout cookie finder.