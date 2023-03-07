23 mins ago - Food and Drink

Northeast Ohio is Thin Mints country

Sam Allard
Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Who are all the local psychopaths buying Thin Mints?

By the numbers: In 2022, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio sold more than 500,000 boxes of the minty, chocolate-covered cookie — accounting for more than a quarter of the local chapter's total sales of more than 2 million boxes.

Between the lines: The caramel-coconut Samoas and chocolate-peanut butter Tagalongs, which many view (correctly) as the superior options, were the only other varieties to crack the 300,000 mark.

Driving the news: This year's campaign runs until March 26, with in-person booth sales beginning Friday at grocery stores and other businesses across the region.

Yes, but: This year's new cookie, Raspberry Rally — described as a "sister" to the Thin Mint, with a raspberry flavor — is sold out and no longer available locally, Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio told Axios.

🍪 Treat yo self via the local Girl Scout cookie finder.

