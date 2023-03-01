Ranking the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

As we wait for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to announce its class of 2023, let's have a little fun debating the acts on the ballot.

Catch up fast: The 14 nominees were announced Feb. 1.

A voting pool of more than 1,000 music historians, journalists and previous inductees will select five to seven inductees, to be announced in May.

💭 My thought bubble: I ranked the nominees from most to least deserving based on their resumes and impact.

1. Joy Division/New Order

Joy Division's post-punk sound inspired a countless number of moody alternative-rock acts, while New Order redefined electronic music for future generations.

2. Willie Nelson

One of country music's most iconic figures and a pioneer of the 1970s outlaw movement that changed Southern music.

3. Kate Bush

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with a progressive pop style that influenced numerous female (and male) artists.

4. George Michael

A massive star of the 1980s and 1990s with one of the great voices in popular music history.

5. The White Stripes

The definitive rock band of the 21st century whose merger of blues and protopunk defined the genre.

6. Missy Elliott

Unique artist who helped change the landscape of hip-hop and pop music during the late 1990s/early 2000s.

7. Iron Maiden

One of the most influential heavy metal bands of all-time; rode the new wave of British heavy metal to global success in the 1980s.

8. Cyndi Lauper

One of the biggest pop-culture icons of the 1980s who pushed pop feminism and punk characteristics into the mainstream.

9. Warren Zevon

Not the biggest name on the ballot, but a smart songwriter who influenced Hall of Famers like R.E.M., Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty.

10. Rage Against the Machine

One of the most eclectic and politically charged acts of the 1990s, yet released only three albums of original material.

11. Soundgarden

On the Mount Rushmore of 1990s grunge bands, but not quite impactful as previous inductees like Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

12. A Tribe Called Quest

One of the most artistic rap acts of the 1990s; lacks the crossover success of other recent hip-hop inductees.

13. The Spinners

Often overlooked R&B group with tremendous longevity and a few big hits, but nothing truly game-changing.

14. Sheryl Crow