The 8 most-anticipated new restaurants in Cleveland

2022 was a banner year for a Cleveland food scene that saw more than two dozen restaurants open their doors.

Why it matters: Several noteworthy chefs — old and new — are looking to continue that momentum in 2023 with fresh concepts and designs.

Here are some of the most-anticipated restaurants opening this year.

Wolf Pack Chorus

Opening: March 1

Details: Wolf Pack Chorus opens next week in Little Italy with what its website calls "globally inspired cuisine" served in an "approachable upscale dining experience."

The dinner menu includes everything from a Nashville-style duck confit to salmon with pistachio risotto.

Dukes n' Boots

Opening: March

Details: Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi is stepping away from his traditional upscale dining format with Dukes n' Boots.

The restaurant and bar in Willoughby will feature Southern comfort food centered on what he's dubbed "glorifried chicken."

Fahrenheit

Opening: Spring

Details: Chef Rocco Whalen's Fahrenheit has been a go-to spot in Tremont for two decades. Its move to downtown will fittingly be grand.

The re-imagined Fahrenheit will take up two stories in Pubic Square with a rooftop bar in the former home of John Q's Steakhouse, a landmark location in Cleveland.

Poppy

Opening: Spring

Details: Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison, owners of popular Salt+ in Lakewood, have been busy.

The duo is turning the former Felice Urban Café space on Larchmere Boulevard into Poppy with a downstairs bar and second-floor dining area featuring a traditional food menu.

Banter

Opening: Spring/summer

Details: When owner Matthew Stipe closed his popular Gordon Square sausage and poutine bar in 2020, he insisted it was just temporary.

A man of his word, Stipe is bringing Banter back to Gordon Square in a bigger space on Detroit Avenue formerly occupied by Minh Anh.

Artis

Opening: Spring

Details: Chef Andrew Mansour, who previously worked at Zhug and Edwins, plans to open his own "shareable steakhouse," Artis, in the space previously occupied by Side Quest Bar in Lakewood.

Mansour tells Axios the location will feature an art deco vibe influenced by his time as a chef in Miami and New York, as well as his native Cleveland.

Lao Sze Chuan

Opening: Summer

Details: Lao Sze Chuan isn't locally owned, but it comes with big-city pedigree.

The famed Chinese restaurant group based in Chicago will open its first Ohio location in the space formerly occupied by City Works in Pinecrest.

Evelyn

Opening: September

Details: The aforementioned owners of Salt+ are also preparing Evelyn, a Spanish-style restaurant with elevated tapas and paella.

Vedaa and Parkison are overseeing a major reconstruction of the former Spice Kitchen + Bar space at West 58th Street and Detroit Avenue.

Be smart: Restaurant opening dates can change, so check the venues' websites and social media pages for updates.