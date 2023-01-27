Donovan Mitchell named NBA All-Star starter
Cavs shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been named an NBA All-Star starter for the first time in his career.
Driving the news: The 26-year-old phenom was selected by fans, coaches and players to represent the Eastern Conference in the Feb. 19 showcase in Salt Lake City.
- Mitchell is joined by guard Kyrie Irving and forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant as starters.
Between the lines: Mitchell played the first five seasons of his career for the Utah Jazz, arriving in Cleveland via a blockbuster trade this summer, so the All-Star venue will be familiar turf.
By the numbers: Mitchell is scoring 28.3 points per game, the highest rate of his career, and is shooting nearly 40% from beyond the three-point line, (a scorching rate).
- He has posted the best scoring season by any Cavaliers player not named LeBron James in franchise history.
- On Jan. 2, Mitchell joined an elite club when he scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in a victory over the Chicago Bulls. He is one of only seven players to have eclipsed 70 points in a single game, and the only one to do so while recording 10+ assists.
- Mitchell's been no slouch on the defensive end either, collecting 4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
🕷️ The bottom line: Despite hand-wringing over all-star selections by national NBA pundits, Mitchell was a no brainer. His individual heroics, and team success, have earned him a rightful spot among the league's most telegenic stars.
