Cavs shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been named an NBA All-Star starter for the first time in his career.

Driving the news: The 26-year-old phenom was selected by fans, coaches and players to represent the Eastern Conference in the Feb. 19 showcase in Salt Lake City.

Mitchell is joined by guard Kyrie Irving and forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant as starters.

Between the lines: Mitchell played the first five seasons of his career for the Utah Jazz, arriving in Cleveland via a blockbuster trade this summer, so the All-Star venue will be familiar turf.

By the numbers: Mitchell is scoring 28.3 points per game, the highest rate of his career, and is shooting nearly 40% from beyond the three-point line, (a scorching rate).

He has posted the best scoring season by any Cavaliers player not named LeBron James in franchise history.

On Jan. 2, Mitchell joined an elite club when he scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in a victory over the Chicago Bulls. He is one of only seven players to have eclipsed 70 points in a single game, and the only one to do so while recording 10+ assists.

Mitchell's been no slouch on the defensive end either, collecting 4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

🕷️ The bottom line: Despite hand-wringing over all-star selections by national NBA pundits, Mitchell was a no brainer. His individual heroics, and team success, have earned him a rightful spot among the league's most telegenic stars.