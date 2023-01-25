29 mins ago - News

Five diversions to help you overcome the winter blues

Sam Allard
Illustration of a cloud in the shape of a brain raining on an open umbrella

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

All it takes is one look outside to see we've entered the season of gloom, something our friends at Axios Columbus know well.

Why it matters: An estimated 5% of Americans deal with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons, according to Mayo Clinic.

Worthy of your time: There are several ways to combat SAD, according to Cleveland Clinic, including eating healthy, exercising, going out and staying social with friends.

  • Along those lines, we're recommending five events to get you out of your winter funk.

😋 Pierogi Week kicks off Jan. 30. Believe it or not, pierogies boost your iron intake, according to Livestrong.

🎭 Playhouse Square has several features currently playing or debuting in the coming weeks, including "Beetlejuice," "Flanagan's Wake," "Hadestown" and "Disney's Aladdin."

⛸️ The Rink at Wade Oval is open for ice skating through Feb. 26. Spend enough time at University Circle, and you're bound to run into someone you know.

🍻 Winter Warmer Beer Fest returns March 4 at Windows on the River with 18 breweries on tap. Tickets are $55 in advance and include a souvenir glass and tasting tickets for 20 4-ounce samples.

🎤 Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded tour, featuring rappers Rick Ross, Jeezy, T.I. and more, rolls into Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 3. Tickets are $65.

Our thought bubble: Sam and Troy are planning to attend the Cavs' Jan. 29 game against the Los Angeles Clippers to cure their Zoom fatigue.

  • Just 147 days to go until summer!
  • Also, Guardians pitchers and catchers report Feb. 17. 

📬 We want to know: What helps you get through these dreary Midwestern winters? Email [email protected]. Let's get through this together.

