Five diversions to help you overcome the winter blues

All it takes is one look outside to see we've entered the season of gloom, something our friends at Axios Columbus know well.

Why it matters: An estimated 5% of Americans deal with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons, according to Mayo Clinic.

Cleveland ranks No. 28 on the list of Cities with the Most Seasonal Depression.

Worthy of your time: There are several ways to combat SAD, according to Cleveland Clinic, including eating healthy, exercising, going out and staying social with friends.

Along those lines, we're recommending five events to get you out of your winter funk.

😋 Pierogi Week kicks off Jan. 30. Believe it or not, pierogies boost your iron intake, according to Livestrong.

🎭 Playhouse Square has several features currently playing or debuting in the coming weeks, including "Beetlejuice," "Flanagan's Wake," "Hadestown" and "Disney's Aladdin."

⛸️ The Rink at Wade Oval is open for ice skating through Feb. 26. Spend enough time at University Circle, and you're bound to run into someone you know.

🍻 Winter Warmer Beer Fest returns March 4 at Windows on the River with 18 breweries on tap. Tickets are $55 in advance and include a souvenir glass and tasting tickets for 20 4-ounce samples.

🎤 Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded tour, featuring rappers Rick Ross, Jeezy, T.I. and more, rolls into Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 3. Tickets are $65.

Our thought bubble: Sam and Troy are planning to attend the Cavs' Jan. 29 game against the Los Angeles Clippers to cure their Zoom fatigue.

Just 147 days to go until summer!

Also, Guardians pitchers and catchers report Feb. 17.

📬 We want to know: What helps you get through these dreary Midwestern winters? Email [email protected]. Let's get through this together.