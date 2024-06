The Tai'd to the Trail cocktail is made with trail mix infused dark rum, dry curacao, lime, house-made orgeat, grated nutmeg and fresh mint. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

A roaming pop-up bar called Ramble recently started slinging creative cocktails at Free Range Brewing in Villa Heights. Why it matters: This is the first of many local collaborations between Ramble's owners, a trio of industry experts, and several other bars and restaurants in Charlotte.

Catch up quick: Larry Suggs co-owns Humbug in Villa Heights and played a part in amplifying the "fancy ice" movement in Charlotte. For his new venture, he's partnering with David Mendez, previously of Heirloom and VANA, and Tyler Bowers, who worked with him at Humbug.

Eventually, they hope to open up a permanent space in Charlotte.

They also want to take Ramble on the road. "We all like to travel so we can have an excuse to go to cities and bring great cocktails and be a part of those cultures," Suggs said.

The Outlaw Old Fashioned and Gin & Grift cocktails. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

What to expect: Ramble will be at Free Range through June 9.

Its menu has eight varying cocktails. In step with Free Range's locally sourced model, Ramble's cocktails will also be made with locally sourced ingredients. "We plan on partnering with local farmers just like they do for their beer," Suggs said.

Ramble is open Thursday-Saturday from 5-11pm and Sundays from 2-8pm at 2320 N Davidson St.

Ramble's menu at Free Range. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

What's next: After the Ramble crew finishes its rounds at Free Range, the brewery will continue to serve cocktails. Then, Ramble will move on to its next residency, which will be announced on June 13 on Instagram.

Ramble will also host ticketed pop-up events throughout June and July. Each ticket is $15 and includes a cocktail. Here are their upcoming events: