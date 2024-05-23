Catalú, the tapas restaurant in the former Eight+Sand spot, will start serving brunch on weekends starting Memorial Day weekend.
What to expect: Like its dinner menu, Catalú's brunch offering features shareable plates from the Catalonia region of Spain, which includes the bustling city Barcelona.
In addition to new menu items — like tortilla Española and avocado toast — you'll find brunch iterations of dinner menu favorites.
The steak and huevos, for instance, is the brunch version of the steak on Cabrales blue cheese sauce on the dinner menu.
You'll also find a "brunch tour" section, which comes with pan con tomate (bread and tomatoes) and four additional tapas for $35.
Expect cocktails, sangria flights, frozé, and non-alcoholic options like a cantaloupe aqua fresca and coffee.
What they're saying: "We really wanted to bring Catalan style to Charlotte," owner Manny Flores told Axios, adding that about 50% of the menu is from Catalonia and the other 50% is from other regions in Spain.
Context: Catalú, which opened last month, is the first Spanish restaurant for local restaurateur Manny Flores, who owns Charlotte Mexican eateries, Que Onda and Que Fresa under the Qué Hospitality restaurant group.
What's next: Eventually, Catalú will open for lunch, offering bocata (sandwiches) on house-made focaccia bread and coca (Spanish flatbread pizza).