Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Catalú, the tapas restaurant in the former Eight+Sand spot, will start serving brunch on weekends starting Memorial Day weekend.

What to expect: Like its dinner menu, Catalú's brunch offering features shareable plates from the Catalonia region of Spain, which includes the bustling city Barcelona.

Steak and huevos. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

In addition to new menu items — like tortilla Española and avocado toast — you'll find brunch iterations of dinner menu favorites.

The steak and huevos, for instance, is the brunch version of the steak on Cabrales blue cheese sauce on the dinner menu.

Tortilla Española. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

You'll also find a "brunch tour" section, which comes with pan con tomate (bread and tomatoes) and four additional tapas for $35.

Churros madrileños served with chocolate sauce. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Expect cocktails, sangria flights, frozé, and non-alcoholic options like a cantaloupe aqua fresca and coffee.

The sangria flight comes with frozé, rosé, classic red (cinnamon-infused) and bubbly sangria. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

What they're saying: "We really wanted to bring Catalan style to Charlotte," owner Manny Flores told Axios, adding that about 50% of the menu is from Catalonia and the other 50% is from other regions in Spain.

Context: Catalú, which opened last month, is the first Spanish restaurant for local restaurateur Manny Flores, who owns Charlotte Mexican eateries, Que Onda and Que Fresa under the Qué Hospitality restaurant group.

The Rosalia cocktail, named after the Spanish singer, comes with a rose-infused ice ball. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

What's next: Eventually, Catalú will open for lunch, offering bocata (sandwiches) on house-made focaccia bread and coca (Spanish flatbread pizza).

The bocata with fried calamari is available on their brunch menu. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Stop by: 135 New Bern St., right off the New Bern light rail stop.

Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-3pm.

Go deeper: The 35 best brunch spots in Charlotte